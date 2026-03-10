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64
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5
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Nữ USA
08:00 - 30.07
Nữ Utah Royals
vs
Nữ Washington Spirit
1 - 1
1 - 0
3 - 3
1 - 1
1 - 0
3 - 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American Cup
09:00 - 30.07
LD Alajuelense
vs
Xelaju MC
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
JOHAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American Cup
09:00 - 30.07
Alianza Salvador
vs
Antigua GFC
0 - 0
1 - 3
1 - 1
0 - 0
1 - 3
1 - 1
NEMO
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nữ USA
09:10 - 30.07
Nữ Bay FC
vs
Nữ Gotham FC
3 - 0
1 - 1
2 - 1
3 - 0
1 - 1
2 - 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indian Sikkim S-League
12:30 - 30.07
Sang Mustang FC
vs
Northerners FC
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indian Shillong Premier League
14:30 - 30.07
Lawsohtun SC
vs
Sohiong United
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
15:00 - 30.07
RCD Mallorca
vs
Al Ittihad(KSA)
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
NICK
-
-
-
-
-
-
VĐQG Nữ Ukraina
15:00 - 30.07
Nữ Metalist 1925
vs
Nữ SeaSters Odessa
1 - 0
0 - 0
2 - 3
1 - 0
0 - 0
2 - 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
15:00 - 30.07
Amedspor
vs
Duhok
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
15:30 - 30.07
Al Rayyan
vs
Al Diraiyah
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
TOM
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bhutan Premier League
16:00 - 30.07
Ugyen Academy
vs
RTC FC
1 - 0
1 - 2
8 - 1
1 - 0
1 - 2
8 - 1
JEAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indian Sikkim S-League
16:00 - 30.07
Sikkim Police
vs
Red Panda FC
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Giao Hữu CLB
16:00 - 30.07
Stade Lavallois
vs
Granville
2 - 1
2 - 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Australia FFA Cup
16:30 - 30.07
South Melbourne
vs
Adelaide United
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MAX
-
-
-
-
-
-
Australia FFA Cup
16:30 - 30.07
Sydney Olympic
vs
Brisbane Roar
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
BRADY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cúp Nga
16:30 - 30.07
Anri Vladivostok
vs
Dinamo Barnaul
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
KEN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cúp Nga
16:30 - 30.07
Football School Chita
vs
FC Irkutsk
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
JOHAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calcutta Premier Division
16:30 - 30.07
Suruchi Sangha
vs
Mohammedan SC (R)
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calcutta Premier Division
16:30 - 30.07
Coal India
vs
Calcutta Police Club
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indian Shillong Premier League
17:30 - 30.07
Tynring Sports Club
vs
Sohryngkham
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
08:30 - 30.07
CD Puerto Varas
vs
Las Animas
-
-
-
-
-
-
Canada CEBL
08:30 - 30.07
Saskatoon Mamba
vs
Niagara River Lions
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
09:00 - 30.07
Nữ Phoenix Mercury
vs
Nữ Golden State
-
-
-
-
-
-
China Women National Championship Basketball
09:00 - 30.07
Nữ Jiangxi Ganxing
vs
Nữ Heilongjiang
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
China Women National Championship Basketball
13:30 - 30.07
Nữ Beijing Normal Uni.
vs
Nữ Shanxi TianZe
-
-
-
-
-
-
New Zealand National Basketball League
14:00 - 30.07
Wellington Saints
vs
Otago Nuggets
ALAN
-
-
-
-
-
-
Philippines MPBL
15:00 - 30.07
Manila Batang Quiapo
vs
Basilan Viva Portmasters
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
China Women National Championship Basketball
16:00 - 30.07
Nữ Wuhan Sheng
vs
Nữ Xinjiang Tianshan
-
-
-
-
-
-
Philippines MPBL
17:00 - 30.07
Marikina Shoemasters
vs
Cebu Classic
-
-
-
-
-
-
China Women National Championship Basketball
18:30 - 30.07
Nữ Hefei Culture
vs
Nữ Shandong Speed
-
-
-
-
-
-
Philippines MPBL
19:00 - 30.07
San Juan Knights
vs
Quezon Huskers
STEP
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vietnam VBA
19:30 - 30.07
Nha Trang Dolphins
vs
Hồ Chí Minh Wings
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Albania Super League
23:00 - 30.07
Beselidhja
vs
Tirana Neptun
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American and Caribbean Games
23:30 - 30.07
Guatemala
vs
Belize
STEP
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American and Caribbean Games
02:00 - 31.07
Jamaica
vs
Panama
STEP
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American and Caribbean Games
05:00 - 31.07
Mexico
vs
Puerto Rico
TOMMY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Canada CEBL
06:30 - 31.07
Brampton Honey Badgers
vs
Montreal Alliance
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
07:00 - 31.07
Nữ Toronto Tempo
vs
Nữ Minnesota Lynx
-
-
-
-
-
-
Women National Basketball Association
07:00 - 31.07
Nữ Chicago Sky
vs
Nữ Connecticut Sun
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
07:00 - 31.07
Universidad Concepcion
vs
Puente Alto
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
WTA 125K Vancouver, Canada Women Singles
08:40 - 30.07
Harriet Dart
vs
Emma SI Yu Dong
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Harriet Dart
-
-
-
-
-
Emma SI Yu Dong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:10 - 30.07
Bernard Tomic
vs
Karen Khachanov
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Bernard Tomic
-
-
-
-
-
Karen Khachanov
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:10 - 30.07
Denis Shapovalov
vs
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Denis Shapovalov
-
-
-
-
-
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
-
-
-
-
-
VIC
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:55 - 30.07
Arthur Gea
vs
Michael Zheng
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Arthur Gea
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Zheng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
10:20 - 30.07
Cameron Norrie
vs
James Duckworth
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Cameron Norrie
-
-
-
-
-
James Duckworth
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
11:00 - 30.07
Dalibor Svrcina
vs
Luciano Darderi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dalibor Svrcina
-
-
-
-
-
Luciano Darderi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles
16:00 - 30.07
Franco Roncadelli
vs
Norbert Gombos
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Franco Roncadelli
-
-
-
-
-
Norbert Gombos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles
17:10 - 30.07
Dan Added
vs
Kenta Miyoshi (1995)
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dan Added
-
-
-
-
-
Kenta Miyoshi (1995)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles
18:20 - 30.07
Justo Guido Ivan
vs
Juan Bautista Torres
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Justo Guido Ivan
-
-
-
-
-
Juan Bautista Torres
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles
20:00 - 30.07
Max Basing
vs
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Max Basing
-
-
-
-
-
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Challenger San Marino, San Marino Men Singles
21:00 - 30.07
Timofey Skatov
vs
Otto Virtanen
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Timofey Skatov
-
-
-
-
-
Otto Virtanen
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
22:00 - 30.07
Brandon Nakashima
vs
Jakub Mensik
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Brandon Nakashima
-
-
-
-
-
Jakub Mensik
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
00:00 - 31.07
Janice Tjen
vs
Anna Kalinskaya
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Janice Tjen
-
-
-
-
-
Anna Kalinskaya
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
00:00 - 31.07
Alex de Minaur
vs
Cruz Hewitt
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Alex de Minaur
-
-
-
-
-
Cruz Hewitt
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
02:00 - 31.07
Jessica Pegula
vs
Magdalena Frech
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Jessica Pegula
-
-
-
-
-
Magdalena Frech
-
-
-
-
-
LUCAS
-
-
-
-
-
-
ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
03:30 - 31.07
Terence Atmane
vs
Alejandro Tabilo
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Terence Atmane
-
-
-
-
-
Alejandro Tabilo
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
07:00 - 31.07
Polina Kudermetova
vs
Elina Svitolina
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Polina Kudermetova
-
-
-
-
-
Elina Svitolina
-
-
-
-
-
LUCAS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Yuta Watanabe
Maya Taguchi
vs
Tsai Fu Cheng
Sung Yu-Hsuan
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Yuta Watanabe/Maya Taguchi
-
-
-
-
-
Tsai Fu Cheng/Sung Yu-Hsuan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Haruki Kawabe
Kokona Ishikawa
vs
Verrell Yustin Mulia
Bernadine Anindiya Wardana
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Haruki Kawabe/Kokona Ishikawa
-
-
-
-
-
Verrell Yustin Mulia/Bernadine Anindiya Wardana
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Ye Hong-wei
Chan Nicole Gonzales
vs
Lai P Y
Jheng Y C
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ye Hong-wei/Chan Nicole Gonzales
-
-
-
-
-
Lai P Y / Jheng Y C
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Akira Koga
Natsu Saito
vs
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto
Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Akira Koga/Natsu Saito
-
-
-
-
-
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
11:50 - 30.07
Nguyen Thuy Linh
vs
Peng Yu Wei
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Nguyen Thuy Linh
-
-
-
-
-
Peng Yu Wei
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:50 - 30.07
Presley Smith
Jennie Gai
vs
Supak Jomkoh
Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Presley Smith/Jennie Gai
-
-
-
-
-
Supak Jomkoh/Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
11:50 - 30.07
Zhang Wenyu
vs
Supanida Katethong
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Zhang Wenyu
-
-
-
-
-
Supanida Katethong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:50 - 30.07
Samuel Jones
Lizzie Tolman
vs
Yang Po-hsuan
Hu Ling-fang
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Samuel Jones/Lizzie Tolman
-
-
-
-
-
Yang Po-hsuan/Hu Ling-fang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
12:40 - 30.07
Chen T J
San C
vs
Ruttanapak Oupthong
Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Chen T J / San C
-
-
-
-
-
Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
12:40 - 30.07
Tanvi Sharma
vs
Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Tanvi Sharma
-
-
-
-
-
Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
12:40 - 30.07
Unnati Hooda
vs
Tanya Hemanth
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Unnati Hooda
-
-
-
-
-
Tanya Hemanth
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
12:40 - 30.07
Wu GuanXun
Lee Chia-hsin
vs
Low Han Chen
Chan Wen Tse
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Wu GuanXun/Lee Chia-hsin
-
-
-
-
-
Low Han Chen/Chan Wen Tse
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo
vs
Justin Hoh
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Hoh
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Richie Duta Richardo
vs
Yoo Taebin
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Richie Duta Richardo
-
-
-
-
-
Yoo Taebin
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Devika Sihag
vs
Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Devika Sihag
-
-
-
-
-
Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Chiu Pin-Chian
vs
Manami Suizu
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Chiu Pin-Chian
-
-
-
-
-
Manami Suizu
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Sung Shuo Yun
vs
Huang Yu-Hsun
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Sung Shuo Yun
-
-
-
-
-
Huang Yu-Hsun
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Lee Zii Jia
vs
Lin Chun-yi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Lee Zii Jia
-
-
-
-
-
Lin Chun-yi
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Jason Gunawan
vs
Haseena Sunil Prannoy
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Jason Gunawan
-
-
-
-
-
Haseena Sunil Prannoy
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Tharun Mannepalli
vs
Kiran George
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Tharun Mannepalli
-
-
-
-
-
Kiran George
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Central American & Caribbean Games
07:00 - 30.07
Colombia
vs
Cuba
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Colombia
-
-
-
-
-
Cuba
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
14:00 - 30.07
Italy
vs
USA
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Italy
-
-
-
-
-
USA
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nations League
18:30 - 30.07
Ba Lan
vs
Ukraine
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ba Lan
-
-
-
-
-
Ukraine
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American & Caribbean Games
00:00 - 31.07
Guatemala
vs
Suriname
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Guatemala
-
-
-
-
-
Suriname
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central American & Caribbean Games
02:00 - 31.07
Dominican Republic
vs
Venezuela
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dominican Republic
-
-
-
-
-
Venezuela
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
lol
North American Challengers League Summer 2026
07:15 - 30.07
Blue Otter
vs
Contingent Esports
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCK Challengers League 2026
12:00 - 30.07
Dplus Challengers
vs
T1 Esports Academy
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCK Challengers League 2026
12:00 - 30.07
BNK FearX Youth
vs
Hanwha Life Esports Challengers
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LPL Split 3 2026
14:00 - 30.07
Ninjas in Pyjamas
vs
Weibo Gaming
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCK 2026
15:00 - 30.07
DN SOOPers
vs
BNK FearX
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCP Split 3 2026
16:00 - 30.07
SoftBank HAWKS
vs
DetonatioN FocusMe
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LPL Split 3 2026
16:00 - 30.07
EDward Gaming
vs
Team WE
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCK 2026
17:00 - 30.07
Hanwha Life Esports
vs
Dplus
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY
-
-
-
-
-
-
LPL Split 3 2026
18:00 - 30.07
ThunderTalk Gaming
vs
JD Gaming
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
LCP Split 3 2026
18:30 - 30.07
Deep Cross Gaming
vs
Ground Zero Gaming
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Prime League 1st Division Summer 2026
22:00 - 30.07
Eintracht Spandau
vs
ROSSMANN Centaurs
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MARTY