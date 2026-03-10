XoilacZ - Xem Trực tiếp XoilacTV HD - Link Xoilac TV mới nhất hôm nay

GIẢI ĐẤU CHÍNH

league Tất cả giải đấu
Chọn giải đấu
league Tất cả giải đấu
604
UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League
9
UEFA Europa Conference UEFA Europa Conference
42
ASEAN Championship ASEAN Championship
6
MLS_Nhà Nghề Mỹ MLS_Nhà Nghề Mỹ
15
Ngoại Hạng Nga Ngoại Hạng Nga
5
K League 1 K League 1
3
Ngoại Hạng Trung Quốc Ngoại Hạng Trung Quốc
5
VĐQG Argentina VĐQG Argentina
9
VĐQG Brasil VĐQG Brasil
2
VĐQG Mexico VĐQG Mexico
7
Ngoại Hạng Đan Mạch Ngoại Hạng Đan Mạch
1
VĐQG Na Uy VĐQG Na Uy
4
VĐQG Thụy Sĩ VĐQG Thụy Sĩ
3
VĐQG Áo VĐQG Áo
3
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH
1
Ngoại Hạng Scotland Ngoại Hạng Scotland
3
Aus NPL U23 Aus NPL U23
1
Australia FFA Cup Australia FFA Cup
2
Australia Queensland State Leagues Australia Queensland State Leagues
5
Australian Welsh League Australian Welsh League
3
Belgian Super Cup Belgian Super Cup
1
Bhutan Premier League Bhutan Premier League
2
BRA Campeonato Paulista (Y) BRA Campeonato Paulista (Y)
2
Brazilian Campeonato Gaucho 2 Brazilian Campeonato Gaucho 2
1
Brazilian Cup Brazilian Cup
3
Brazilian Sao Paulo Cup Brazilian Sao Paulo Cup
2
CAF African Cup of Nations W CAF African Cup of Nations W
6
CAF U20 Africa Cup CAF U20 Africa Cup
2
Calcutta Premier Division Calcutta Premier Division
2
Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20 Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20
2
Capital NPL 1 Capital NPL 1
4
CECAFA Football Associ CECAFA Football Associ
4
Central American Cup Central American Cup
4
Chinese Macau FA Cup Chinese Macau FA Cup
2
Colombian Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR Colombian Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR
1
Colombian Liga Betplay Femenina Colombian Liga Betplay Femenina
3
CONCACAF U20 CONCACAF U20
6
Copa de la Liga Copa de la Liga
2
Copa Ecuador Copa Ecuador
1
Cúp Liên Đoàn Fijian Cúp Liên Đoàn Fijian
4
Cúp Nga Cúp Nga
4
Cúp Séc Cúp Séc
2
FFSA Premier League FFSA Premier League
6
FNL Nga FNL Nga
3
Giải trẻ Argentina Giải trẻ Argentina
2
Giao Hữu CLB Giao Hữu CLB
64
Hạng 2 Áo Hạng 2 Áo
4
Hạng 2 Chile Hạng 2 Chile
2
Hạng 2 Colombia Hạng 2 Colombia
3
Hạng 2 Ecuador Hạng 2 Ecuador
4
Hạng 2 Estonia Hạng 2 Estonia
1
Hạng 2 Lithuania Hạng 2 Lithuania
1
Hạng 2 Mexico Hạng 2 Mexico
8
Hạng 2 Paraguay Hạng 2 Paraguay
2
Hạng 2 Phần Lan Hạng 2 Phần Lan
4
Hạng 2 Thụy Điển Hạng 2 Thụy Điển
1
Hạng 2 Trung Quốc Hạng 2 Trung Quốc
2
Hạng Nhất Ba Lan Hạng Nhất Ba Lan
5
Hạng Nhất Belarus Hạng Nhất Belarus
3
Hạng Nhất Croatia Hạng Nhất Croatia
1
Hạng Nhất Đan Mạch Hạng Nhất Đan Mạch
3
Hạng Nhất El Salvador Hạng Nhất El Salvador
2
Hạng Nhất Ireland Hạng Nhất Ireland
4
Hạng Nhất Kazakhstan Hạng Nhất Kazakhstan
7
Hạng Nhất Paraguay Hạng Nhất Paraguay
4
Hạng Nhất Séc Hạng Nhất Séc
5
Hạng Nhất Serbia Hạng Nhất Serbia
2
Hạng Nhất Thụy Sĩ Hạng Nhất Thụy Sĩ
1
Hạng Nhất Trung Quốc Hạng Nhất Trung Quốc
5
Hạng Nhất Ukraina Hạng Nhất Ukraina
2
Hubei City Football League Hubei City Football League
1
Hunan Football League Hunan Football League
2
Indian Durand Cup Indian Durand Cup
1
Indian Shillong Premier League Indian Shillong Premier League
3
Indian Sikkim S-League Indian Sikkim S-League
2
Indonesian President Cup Indonesian President Cup
4
Israel Ligat Al Toto Cup Israel Ligat Al Toto Cup
2
K League 2 K League 2
4
MLS Next Pro MLS Next Pro
11
Na Uy U19 Na Uy U19
1
New Zealand Central Premier League New Zealand Central Premier League
3
New Zealand South Premier League New Zealand South Premier League
3
Ngoại hạng Armenia Ngoại hạng Armenia
3
Ngoại Hạng Belarus Ngoại Hạng Belarus
4
Ngoại Hạng Canada Ngoại Hạng Canada
3
Ngoại Hạng Kazakhstan Ngoại Hạng Kazakhstan
3
Ngoại Hạng Nữ Nga Ngoại Hạng Nữ Nga
2
Ngoại Hạng Ukraina Ngoại Hạng Ukraina
2
NPL WA Women NPL WA Women
1
NSW Premier League NSW Premier League
4
NSW Premier W-League NSW Premier W-League
1
NSW-N Premier League NSW-N Premier League
4
Nữ USA Nữ USA
6
NZ Northern Premier League NZ Northern Premier League
6
Peruvian Liga 2 Peruvian Liga 2
1
Portuguese Super Cup Portuguese Super Cup
1
QLD D2 QLD D2
4
QLD Premier League QLD Premier League
6
RUS D3B RUS D3B
1
Siêu Cúp Nam Mỹ Siêu Cúp Nam Mỹ
3
Slovak 2.Liga Slovak 2.Liga
1
South Australia State League 1 South Australia State League 1
6
SWI Challenge League SWI Challenge League
1
Tajikistan Higher League Tajikistan Higher League
2
TAS Premier League TAS Premier League
5
Trung Quốc U-21 League Trung Quốc U-21 League
1
TSAmania Premier Championship TSAmania Premier Championship
5
Ukrainian Second League Ukrainian Second League
1
UNCAF Central American Games UNCAF Central American Games
8
UNCAF Women\'s American Games UNCAF Women\'s American Games
4
USL Championship USL Championship
12
USL League One USL League One
1
Uzbekistan Pro League Uzbekistan Pro League
6
VĐQG Ba Lan VĐQG Ba Lan
3
VĐQG Bolivia VĐQG Bolivia
4
VĐQG Bulgaria VĐQG Bulgaria
4
VĐQG Chile VĐQG Chile
5
VĐQG Colombia VĐQG Colombia
6
VĐQG Costa Rica VĐQG Costa Rica
2
VĐQG Ecuador VĐQG Ecuador
4
VĐQG Estonia VĐQG Estonia
1
VĐQG Guatemala VĐQG Guatemala
2
VĐQG Honduras VĐQG Honduras
3
VĐQG Hungary VĐQG Hungary
1
VĐQG Ireland VĐQG Ireland
3
VĐQG Kyrgyzstan VĐQG Kyrgyzstan
1
VĐQG Latvia VĐQG Latvia
1
VĐQG Nicaragua VĐQG Nicaragua
4
VĐQG Nữ Brazil VĐQG Nữ Brazil
2
VĐQG Nữ Estonia VĐQG Nữ Estonia
1
VĐQG Nữ Mexico VĐQG Nữ Mexico
4
VĐQG Nữ Ukraina VĐQG Nữ Ukraina
1
VĐQG Panama VĐQG Panama
2
VĐQG Peru VĐQG Peru
5
VĐQG Phần Lan VĐQG Phần Lan
3
VĐQG Romania VĐQG Romania
4
VĐQG Séc VĐQG Séc
5
VĐQG Serbia VĐQG Serbia
3
VĐQG Slovakia VĐQG Slovakia
3
VĐQG Slovenia VĐQG Slovenia
1
VĐQG Thụy Điển VĐQG Thụy Điển
1
VĐQG Uruguay VĐQG Uruguay
8
VIC Premier League VIC Premier League
6
Victorian State Division 1 Victorian State Division 1
6
Welsh Cymru Championship Welsh Cymru Championship
1
Western Australia NPL Western Australia NPL
6
WK League WK League
5
Youth Championship Russia Youth Championship Russia
8
league Tất cả giải đấu
Chọn giải đấu
league Tất cả giải đấu
46
Philippines MPBL Philippines MPBL
6
Vietnam VBA Vietnam VBA
2
Albania Super League Albania Super League
1
Baloncesto Superior Nacional Baloncesto Superior Nacional
1
Brazil Liga Feminina de Basquete Brazil Liga Feminina de Basquete
1
Canada CEBL Canada CEBL
5
Central American and Caribbean Games Central American and Caribbean Games
4
Chile Liga Nacional Basketball Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
3
China Women National Championship Basketball China Women National Championship Basketball
4
FIBA U18 Women European Championship Division B FIBA U18 Women European Championship Division B
2
Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional
5
Macedonian First League Macedonian First League
1
National Women’s Basketball League1 West National Women’s Basketball League1 West
1
New Zealand National Basketball League New Zealand National Basketball League
1
Philippine Basketball Governors\' Cup Philippine Basketball Governors\' Cup
2
Women National Basketball Association Women National Basketball Association
7
league Tất cả giải đấu
Chọn giải đấu
league Tất cả giải đấu
17
ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles
2
ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles
2
ATP Challenger San Marino, San Marino Men Singles ATP Challenger San Marino, San Marino Men Singles
1
ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
5
ATP Washington, USA Men Singles ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
3
WTA 125K Vancouver, Canada Women Singles WTA 125K Vancouver, Canada Women Singles
1
WTA Washington, USA Women Singles WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
3
league Tất cả giải đấu
Chọn giải đấu
league Tất cả giải đấu
40
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Doubles Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Doubles
8
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
8
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
8
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Doubles Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Doubles
8
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
8
league Tất cả giải đấu
Chọn giải đấu
league Tất cả giải đấu
5
Nations League Nations League
2
Central American & Caribbean Games Central American & Caribbean Games
3
league Tất cả các môn
Chọn môn
league Tất cả các môn
37
LOL
17
DOTA2
14
CSGO
6
Nữ USA
08:00 - 30.07
Nữ Utah Royals
vs
Nữ Washington Spirit
Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
3 - 3
Flag
Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
3 - 3
Flag

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American Cup
09:00 - 30.07
LD Alajuelense
vs
Xelaju MC
Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag
Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag
JOHAN

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American Cup
09:00 - 30.07
Alianza Salvador
vs
Antigua GFC
Flag
0 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 3
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag
Flag
0 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 3
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag
NEMO

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nữ USA
09:10 - 30.07
Nữ Bay FC
vs
Nữ Gotham FC
Flag
3 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
2 - 1
Flag
Flag
3 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 1
Flag Flag
2 - 1
Flag

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indian Sikkim S-League
12:30 - 30.07
Sang Mustang FC
vs
Northerners FC
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indian Shillong Premier League
14:30 - 30.07
Lawsohtun SC
vs
Sohiong United
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Giao Hữu CLB
15:00 - 30.07
RCD Mallorca
vs
Al Ittihad(KSA)
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
NICK

-

-

-

-

-

-

VĐQG Nữ Ukraina
15:00 - 30.07
Nữ Metalist 1925
vs
Nữ SeaSters Odessa
Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
0 - 0
Flag Flag
2 - 3
Flag
Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
0 - 0
Flag Flag
2 - 3
Flag

-

-

-

-

-

-

Giao Hữu CLB
15:00 - 30.07
Amedspor
vs
Duhok
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Giao Hữu CLB
15:30 - 30.07
Al Rayyan
vs
Al Diraiyah
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
TOM

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bhutan Premier League
16:00 - 30.07
Ugyen Academy
vs
RTC FC
Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 2
Flag Flag
8 - 1
Flag
Flag
1 - 0
Flag Flag
1 - 2
Flag Flag
8 - 1
Flag
JEAN

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indian Sikkim S-League
16:00 - 30.07
Sikkim Police
vs
Red Panda FC
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Giao Hữu CLB
16:00 - 30.07
Stade Lavallois
vs
Granville
Flag
2 - 1
Flag
Flag
2 - 1
Flag

-

-

-

-

-

-

Australia FFA Cup
16:30 - 30.07
South Melbourne
vs
Adelaide United
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
MAX

-

-

-

-

-

-

Australia FFA Cup
16:30 - 30.07
Sydney Olympic
vs
Brisbane Roar
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
BRADY

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cúp Nga
16:30 - 30.07
Anri Vladivostok
vs
Dinamo Barnaul
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
KEN

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cúp Nga
16:30 - 30.07
Football School Chita
vs
FC Irkutsk
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
JOHAN

-

-

-

-

-

-

Calcutta Premier Division
16:30 - 30.07
Suruchi Sangha
vs
Mohammedan SC (R)
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Calcutta Premier Division
16:30 - 30.07
Coal India
vs
Calcutta Police Club
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
HT 0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indian Shillong Premier League
17:30 - 30.07
Tynring Sports Club
vs
Sohryngkham
Flag
0 - 0
Flag
Flag
0 - 0
Flag

-

-

-

-

-

-

Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
08:30 - 30.07
CD Puerto Varas
vs
Las Animas

-

-

-

-

-

-

Canada CEBL
08:30 - 30.07
Saskatoon Mamba
vs
Niagara River Lions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Women National Basketball Association
09:00 - 30.07
Nữ Phoenix Mercury
vs
Nữ Golden State

-

-

-

-

-

-

China Women National Championship Basketball
09:00 - 30.07
Nữ Jiangxi Ganxing
vs
Nữ Heilongjiang
TOMMY

-

-

-

-

-

-

China Women National Championship Basketball
13:30 - 30.07
Nữ Beijing Normal Uni.
vs
Nữ Shanxi TianZe

-

-

-

-

-

-

New Zealand National Basketball League
14:00 - 30.07
Wellington Saints
vs
Otago Nuggets
ALAN

-

-

-

-

-

-

Philippines MPBL
15:00 - 30.07
Manila Batang Quiapo
vs
Basilan Viva Portmasters
TOMMY

-

-

-

-

-

-

China Women National Championship Basketball
16:00 - 30.07
Nữ Wuhan Sheng
vs
Nữ Xinjiang Tianshan

-

-

-

-

-

-

Philippines MPBL
17:00 - 30.07
Marikina Shoemasters
vs
Cebu Classic

-

-

-

-

-

-

China Women National Championship Basketball
18:30 - 30.07
Nữ Hefei Culture
vs
Nữ Shandong Speed

-

-

-

-

-

-

Philippines MPBL
19:00 - 30.07
San Juan Knights
vs
Quezon Huskers
STEP

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vietnam VBA
19:30 - 30.07
Nha Trang Dolphins
vs
Hồ Chí Minh Wings
TOMMY

-

-

-

-

-

-

Albania Super League
23:00 - 30.07
Beselidhja
vs
Tirana Neptun

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American and Caribbean Games
23:30 - 30.07
Guatemala
vs
Belize
STEP

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American and Caribbean Games
02:00 - 31.07
Jamaica
vs
Panama
STEP

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American and Caribbean Games
05:00 - 31.07
Mexico
vs
Puerto Rico
TOMMY

-

-

-

-

-

-

Canada CEBL
06:30 - 31.07
Brampton Honey Badgers
vs
Montreal Alliance

-

-

-

-

-

-

Women National Basketball Association
07:00 - 31.07
Nữ Toronto Tempo
vs
Nữ Minnesota Lynx

-

-

-

-

-

-

Women National Basketball Association
07:00 - 31.07
Nữ Chicago Sky
vs
Nữ Connecticut Sun

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chile Liga Nacional Basketball
07:00 - 31.07
Universidad Concepcion
vs
Puente Alto

-

-

-

-

-

-

Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
WTA 125K Vancouver, Canada Women Singles
08:40 - 30.07
Harriet Dart
vs
Emma SI Yu Dong
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Harriet Dart
-
-
-
-
-
Emma SI Yu Dong
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:10 - 30.07
Bernard Tomic
vs
Karen Khachanov
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Bernard Tomic
-
-
-
-
-
Karen Khachanov
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:10 - 30.07
Denis Shapovalov
vs
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Denis Shapovalov
-
-
-
-
-
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
-
-
-
-
-
VIC

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
09:55 - 30.07
Arthur Gea
vs
Michael Zheng
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Arthur Gea
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Zheng
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
10:20 - 30.07
Cameron Norrie
vs
James Duckworth
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Cameron Norrie
-
-
-
-
-
James Duckworth
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Los Cabos, Mexico Men Singles
11:00 - 30.07
Dalibor Svrcina
vs
Luciano Darderi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dalibor Svrcina
-
-
-
-
-
Luciano Darderi
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles
16:00 - 30.07
Franco Roncadelli
vs
Norbert Gombos
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Franco Roncadelli
-
-
-
-
-
Norbert Gombos
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles
17:10 - 30.07
Dan Added
vs
Kenta Miyoshi (1995)
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dan Added
-
-
-
-
-
Kenta Miyoshi (1995)
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Challenger Liberec, Czech Republic Men Singles
18:20 - 30.07
Justo Guido Ivan
vs
Juan Bautista Torres
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Justo Guido Ivan
-
-
-
-
-
Juan Bautista Torres
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Challenger Samsun, Turkiye Men Singles
20:00 - 30.07
Max Basing
vs
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Max Basing
-
-
-
-
-
Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Challenger San Marino, San Marino Men Singles
21:00 - 30.07
Timofey Skatov
vs
Otto Virtanen
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Timofey Skatov
-
-
-
-
-
Otto Virtanen
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
22:00 - 30.07
Brandon Nakashima
vs
Jakub Mensik
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Brandon Nakashima
-
-
-
-
-
Jakub Mensik
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
00:00 - 31.07
Janice Tjen
vs
Anna Kalinskaya
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Janice Tjen
-
-
-
-
-
Anna Kalinskaya
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
00:00 - 31.07
Alex de Minaur
vs
Cruz Hewitt
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Alex de Minaur
-
-
-
-
-
Cruz Hewitt
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
02:00 - 31.07
Jessica Pegula
vs
Magdalena Frech
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Jessica Pegula
-
-
-
-
-
Magdalena Frech
-
-
-
-
-
LUCAS

-

-

-

-

-

-

ATP Washington, USA Men Singles
03:30 - 31.07
Terence Atmane
vs
Alejandro Tabilo
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Terence Atmane
-
-
-
-
-
Alejandro Tabilo
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WTA Washington, USA Women Singles
07:00 - 31.07
Polina Kudermetova
vs
Elina Svitolina
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Polina Kudermetova
-
-
-
-
-
Elina Svitolina
-
-
-
-
-
LUCAS

-

-

-

-

-

-

Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Yuta Watanabe
Maya Taguchi
vs
Tsai Fu Cheng
Sung Yu-Hsuan
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Yuta Watanabe/Maya Taguchi
-
-
-
-
-
Tsai Fu Cheng/Sung Yu-Hsuan
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Haruki Kawabe
Kokona Ishikawa
vs
Verrell Yustin Mulia
Bernadine Anindiya Wardana
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Haruki Kawabe/Kokona Ishikawa
-
-
-
-
-
Verrell Yustin Mulia/Bernadine Anindiya Wardana
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Ye Hong-wei
Chan Nicole Gonzales
vs
Lai P Y
Jheng Y C
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ye Hong-wei/Chan Nicole Gonzales
-
-
-
-
-
Lai P Y / Jheng Y C
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:00 - 30.07
Akira Koga
Natsu Saito
vs
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto
Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Akira Koga/Natsu Saito
-
-
-
-
-
Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
11:50 - 30.07
Nguyen Thuy Linh
vs
Peng Yu Wei
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Nguyen Thuy Linh
-
-
-
-
-
Peng Yu Wei
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:50 - 30.07
Presley Smith
Jennie Gai
vs
Supak Jomkoh
Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Presley Smith/Jennie Gai
-
-
-
-
-
Supak Jomkoh/Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
11:50 - 30.07
Zhang Wenyu
vs
Supanida Katethong
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Zhang Wenyu
-
-
-
-
-
Supanida Katethong
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
11:50 - 30.07
Samuel Jones
Lizzie Tolman
vs
Yang Po-hsuan
Hu Ling-fang
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Samuel Jones/Lizzie Tolman
-
-
-
-
-
Yang Po-hsuan/Hu Ling-fang
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
12:40 - 30.07
Chen T J
San C
vs
Ruttanapak Oupthong
Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Chen T J / San C
-
-
-
-
-
Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
12:40 - 30.07
Tanvi Sharma
vs
Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Tanvi Sharma
-
-
-
-
-
Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
12:40 - 30.07
Unnati Hooda
vs
Tanya Hemanth
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Unnati Hooda
-
-
-
-
-
Tanya Hemanth
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Mixed Doubles
12:40 - 30.07
Wu GuanXun
Lee Chia-hsin
vs
Low Han Chen
Chan Wen Tse
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Wu GuanXun/Lee Chia-hsin
-
-
-
-
-
Low Han Chen/Chan Wen Tse
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo
vs
Justin Hoh
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Hoh
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Richie Duta Richardo
vs
Yoo Taebin
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Richie Duta Richardo
-
-
-
-
-
Yoo Taebin
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Devika Sihag
vs
Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Devika Sihag
-
-
-
-
-
Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
13:30 - 30.07
Chiu Pin-Chian
vs
Manami Suizu
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Chiu Pin-Chian
-
-
-
-
-
Manami Suizu
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Women Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Sung Shuo Yun
vs
Huang Yu-Hsun
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Sung Shuo Yun
-
-
-
-
-
Huang Yu-Hsun
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Lee Zii Jia
vs
Lin Chun-yi
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Lee Zii Jia
-
-
-
-
-
Lin Chun-yi
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Jason Gunawan
vs
Haseena Sunil Prannoy
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Jason Gunawan
-
-
-
-
-
Haseena Sunil Prannoy
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chinese Taipei Open (WT), Singles
14:20 - 30.07
Tharun Mannepalli
vs
Kiran George
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Tharun Mannepalli
-
-
-
-
-
Kiran George
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
Central American & Caribbean Games
07:00 - 30.07
Colombia
vs
Cuba
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Colombia
-
-
-
-
-
Cuba
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nations League
14:00 - 30.07
Italy
vs
USA
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Italy
-
-
-
-
-
USA
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nations League
18:30 - 30.07
Ba Lan
vs
Ukraine
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Ba Lan
-
-
-
-
-
Ukraine
-
-
-
-
-
TYSON

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American & Caribbean Games
00:00 - 31.07
Guatemala
vs
Suriname
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Guatemala
-
-
-
-
-
Suriname
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central American & Caribbean Games
02:00 - 31.07
Dominican Republic
vs
Venezuela
Bảng điểm
S1
S2
S3
S4
S5
Dominican Republic
-
-
-
-
-
Venezuela
-
-
-
-
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Xem thêm lịch trực tiếp
lol
North American Challengers League Summer 2026
07:15 - 30.07
Blue Otter
vs
Contingent Esports
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCK Challengers League 2026
12:00 - 30.07
Dplus Challengers
vs
T1 Esports Academy
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
MARTY

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCK Challengers League 2026
12:00 - 30.07
BNK FearX Youth
vs
Hanwha Life Esports Challengers
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LPL Split 3 2026
14:00 - 30.07
Ninjas in Pyjamas
vs
Weibo Gaming
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCK 2026
15:00 - 30.07
DN SOOPers
vs
BNK FearX
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
MARTY

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCP Split 3 2026
16:00 - 30.07
SoftBank HAWKS
vs
DetonatioN FocusMe
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LPL Split 3 2026
16:00 - 30.07
EDward Gaming
vs
Team WE
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCK 2026
17:00 - 30.07
Hanwha Life Esports
vs
Dplus
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
MARTY

-

-

-

-

-

-

LPL Split 3 2026
18:00 - 30.07
ThunderTalk Gaming
vs
JD Gaming
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

LCP Split 3 2026
18:30 - 30.07
Deep Cross Gaming
vs
Ground Zero Gaming
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Prime League 1st Division Summer 2026
22:00 - 30.07
Eintracht Spandau
vs
ROSSMANN Centaurs
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
economy
0 - 0
 tower
0 - 0
 skill
0 - 0
MARTY